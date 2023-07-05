Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 478 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

