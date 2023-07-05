Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

