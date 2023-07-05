International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $164,559,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.