Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

IPG opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

