Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

