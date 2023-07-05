Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $172.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.