Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

PSP stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

