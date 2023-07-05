Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.