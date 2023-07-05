Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSPN stock opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.79 and a 12 month high of $205.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.