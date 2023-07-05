Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RSPM opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $177.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.