Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $294.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $298.19.

