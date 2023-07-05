Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,781,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,593,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,685,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

