Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $350.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $352.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

