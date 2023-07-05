Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.87 and a twelve month high of $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
