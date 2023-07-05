Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

PSCC opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

