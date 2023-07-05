Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 414,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.