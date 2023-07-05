Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of PSCE stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
