Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

