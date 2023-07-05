Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $346.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $148.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

