iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 904,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 719,218 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.63.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

