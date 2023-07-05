iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

