iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.62 and a 200 day moving average of $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

