iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.