iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

