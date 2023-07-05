JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 2,046,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,545.3 days.

JFE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

