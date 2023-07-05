JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 2,046,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,545.3 days.
JFE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.
About JFE
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JFE
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.