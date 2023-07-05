Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day moving average of $374.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

