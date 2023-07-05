John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

