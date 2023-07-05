John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE HPF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
