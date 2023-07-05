John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

