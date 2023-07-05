John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HTD opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $25.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

