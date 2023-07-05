JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Holdings Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

