JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

