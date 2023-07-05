JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $75.50

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

