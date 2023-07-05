Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

Investment analysts at ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

JUSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. Analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

