Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

Investment analysts at ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
JUSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.
Jushi Stock Performance
Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
