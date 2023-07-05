Kaye Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

