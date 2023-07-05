KeyCorp Increases EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $158.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

