KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69. 9,108,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,587,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.