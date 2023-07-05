Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 548,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,700,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

