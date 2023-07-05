Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.42 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $622,452.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00107716 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00047766 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00027919 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
