Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SCHV stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

