Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $295.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

