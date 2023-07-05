Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

