Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 11,383 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

