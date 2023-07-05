Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

