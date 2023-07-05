Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

