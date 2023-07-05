Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

