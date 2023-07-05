Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

