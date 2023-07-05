Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

