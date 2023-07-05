Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

