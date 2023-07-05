Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

