Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.