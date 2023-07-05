Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

PSEC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

